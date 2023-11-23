×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Limpopo taxi driver shot dead while transporting pupils to school

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this stage.

23 November 2023 - 09:49
A Limpopo minibus driver was shot dead on Wednesday morning while transporting pupils to school. File photo.
A Limpopo minibus driver was shot dead on Wednesday morning while transporting pupils to school. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A Limpopo minibus driver was shot dead on Wednesday morning as some of the pupils he was transporting sought cover by dropping to the floor of the vehicle and others jumped out of the moving minibus to escape.

The driver was found dead in his seat with gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.

Six empty cartridges were found inside the minibus.

Thohoyandou police have launched a search for the gunman.

The shooting took place in Mukula village. 

Mashaba said police and emergency services discovered a Sprinter minibus parked on the side of the road. “A male victim was found in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds. The learners were scattered on the ground. Some were taken to the nearest hospital for trauma, while others were treated at the scene,” he said.

KZN nurse shot dead at clinic allegedly by estranged husband who leaves note

Police are searching for the estranged husband of uMhlathuze nurse Jabulisiwe Mthethwa who was shot dead at a Richards Bay clinic on Wednesday.
News
17 hours ago

He said the pupils alleged they heard gunshots after the minibus stopped to pick up a pupil. Some of them jumped out of the moving minibus to escape the shooting. 

“The suspect fled into the bushes and was not identified since it was still dark,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the male victim was certified dead at the scene and identified by his family as Rudzani Rambani, 42. 

He said the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this stage. 

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has directed the station management to mobilise all resources to apprehend the suspect.

“The police must work around the clock to apprehend all those responsible for the senseless killing. We simply cannot allow our communities to be terrorised by criminals,” said Hadebe. 

TimesLIVE

Two killed, two wounded in East London shooting

Four youths were shot in Mdantsane, East London, on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old.
News
2 days ago

Westbury gang leader dies in hail of bullets

The leader of a notorious Westbury gang died after being shot multiple times on Tuesday morning.
News
1 day ago

Police hunt for shooters in Umlazi mass killing

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for an “unknown number of suspects” after six people were shot in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Man hands himself over to police after allegedly shooting dead 78-year-old

A 60-year-old man is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, on Monday after he allegedly shot dead a 78-year-old man he ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct