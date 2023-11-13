×

South Africa

Police hunt for shooters in Umlazi mass killing

By TIMESLIVE - 13 November 2023 - 10:52
Five people were killed and a sixth injured after being shot in Umlazi on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/taxiboat

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for an “unknown number of suspects” after six people were shot in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Sunday.

The shootings occurred in three different houses in the Uganda informal settlement.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said five of the victims, aged between 24 and 38, were found dead, while a 32-year-old was rushed to hospital, all with gunshot wounds, on Sunday.

“When police arrived at the first house, the bodies of a 32-year-old man and a woman who was yet to be identified and believed to be in her early 30s, were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene,” he said.

“At the second house, police found two bodies of women aged 30 and 38, as well as the body of a 24-year-old man. All three bodies had multiple gunshot wounds and were also pronounced dead.

“A 32-year-old man was also shot at his house but survived with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital”

Netshiunda said the police were yet to establish the motive behind the shootings.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

