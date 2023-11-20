×

South Africa

Two killed, two wounded in East London shooting

By TimesLIVE - 20 November 2023 - 14:44
Four youths were shot in Mdantsane on Sunday night, two fatally. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SASUN1990

Four youths were shot in Mdantsane, East London, on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Gunshots were heard at 10pm by the owner of a house at NU1 Mdantsane from the back of her house where two tenants are renting, said police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala.

This was followed by footsteps and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

“One victim knocked on the door with injuries and asked the owner for help. The owner phoned for an ambulance but the victim went to hospital with public transport,” she said.

The ambulance arrived and paramedics treated two of the wounded.

Mqala said one victim assisted by paramedics, who had been transported by ambulance, died in hospital.

“The fourth victim was found on a bed with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was declared dead by paramedics.”

A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.

“The motive is unknown at the moment.”

TimesLIVE

