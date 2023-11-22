TS Galaxy striker Gabuza charged with malicious damage to property, granted bail

TS Galaxy striker Thamsanqa Gabuza was on Wednesday granted R3,000 bail in the Alexandra magistrate’s court.
Gabuza was charged with malicious damage to property, said prosecutor Tshiego Deka.
However, Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Gabuza had handed himself over to the police on Tuesday, November 21. “He handed himself over on the charges of attempted rape and malicious damage to property, which was opened on 11 November 2023,” said Nevhuhulwi.
His lawyer Themba Ngobeni said the charge of attempted rape was just a rumour.
The state had submitted that bail should be set at R5,000, but Ngobeni argued against the amount.
“We request the court to require him to pay only R2,000 as he has a family to support, and he hasn’t received his salary yet. His wife doesn't work, and everyone depends on him at home. He has children with needs,” argued Ngobeni.
Outside court, Ngobeni said they would wait for further investigation to understand what had happened.
“As you heard in court, a cellphone was damaged, but we don’t really know how that happened. Gabuza does not want to comment,” said Ngobeni.
Following his court appearance, to avoid cameras Gabuza used the staff entry/exit gateway.
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
