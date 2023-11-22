LETACIA SEKANKA AND SIFISO MNISI | Breaking the silence on the reality of intimate partner violence against men

The most interesting one in the context of SA is to attribute abusive behaviour to supernatural entities such as witchcraft and demonic possession. For example, in the same study, Sekanka notes that the abusive traits of women are attributed to the use of witchcraft on men whereby the assumption is that they have been given “isidliso”, which is believed to be a form of love potion that makes a man tolerant and oblivious to abusive behaviour.
To tackle this issue effectively, we must first dismantle the stereotypes. The expectation that men should be strong, stoic and impervious to vulnerability is not only outdated but dangerous.
By breaking free from these constraints, we can create an environment where men feel empowered to speak out and seek support without fear of judgment. Moreover, our legal and social support systems must be equipped to address the unique challenges faced by male victims.
The prevailing narrative that domestic violence is primarily a women’s issue has inadvertently led to a lack of resources for men facing abuse. Movements like Movember provide an opportunity to challenge these preconceptions and advocate for gender-neutral policies.
In addition to policy changes, community outreach and education are vital components in shifting societal perceptions.
Schools, workplaces and healthcare institutions must actively participate in initiatives that foster awareness and inclusivity. Furthermore, support networks for male victims must be strengthened. Helplines, counselling services and safe spaces should be available to men seeking assistance.
By addressing the issue of IPV against men, we contribute to a more comprehensive and inclusive dialogue about gender-based violence in SA.
Together, we can break the silence, challenge stereotypes and build a society where all individuals, regardless of gender, can live free from the shackles of IPV.
- Sekanka is a MA student at the University of Johannesburg
- Mnisi is head of the School of Communication, University of Johannesburg.
It's vital to highlight men can also be victims of women abuse
For the past 14 years, South African men have used November to participate in the global Movember campaign, which is aimed at shining the spotlight on issues of men’s health.
The campaign is symbolised by the grooming of mustaches or “Mo’s” by men as a way to draw attention to various issues relating to men’s health, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health challenges and suicide prevention.
With Movember in full swing, it is crucial to shed light on a matter that often lurks in the shadows: intimate partner violence against men. While much attention has rightfully been given to the pervasive violence against women, it is essential to recognise that men can also be victims, facing a silent struggle that often goes unnoticed and unaddressed in SA.
The Movember campaign provides a timely platform to broaden the conversation and address the alarming rates of intimate partner violence (IPV) affecting men.
According to a 2016 study by the South African Medical Research Council, one in five South African men has experienced physical violence at the hands of their intimate partners.
However, societal norms and expectations surrounding masculinity create a significant barrier to these victims seeking help or even acknowledging the abuse. Intimate partner violence refers to various forms of violence including physical violence, sexual violence and psychological aggression perpetrated by a current or former partner.
A netnographic study titled Take it like a Man! An Investigation of the Discourses of Female Perpetrated Intimate Partner Violence against South African Heterosexual Males on Facebook (2023) by Letacia Sekanka, using the New Act of SA, identified a total of 10 common forms of IPV against men in SA.
These are physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional, verbal and psychological abuse as well as economic abuse such as taking financial advantage of a partner through the societal norm of treating men as providers. Other forms are intimidation, spiritual abuse commonly demonstrated through religious oppression or by, for example, preventing a person from exercising their freedom of religion, damage to property, legal and administrative aggression as observed by Emmanuel Rowlands in a recently published book titled Male Powerlessness: Men and Intimate Partner Violence, which involves the manipulation of the legal system to favour one party.
One of the most salient challenges about IPV against men that makes it difficult to detect and ultimately act against is the way it is spoken about. Research shows that there is a tendency to either trivialise IPV against men or frame it as an act that can be traced to supernatural sources when women are perpetrators.
This can lead to the absolving of women who commit this crime. Often in discourse, IPV against men is framed in such a way that men are othered and delegitimised by, for example, blaming them for what women do to them.
Another unfortunate discourse is that of humour, whereby victims try to use humour to narrate their experience of abuse and thereby trivialising it and making it an issue that is “not so serious”.
