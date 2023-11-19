Firefighters responded to reports of a truck that caught alight on the M7 near Pinetown early on Sunday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were alerted to the emergency to find firefighters on scene just before 6am.
“On arrival paramedics found the Durban fire department in attendance tackling the blaze, which mainly affected the horse. Paramedics searched for the driver. However, it is alleged that he absconded from the scene when the vehicle started burning,” he said.
The freeway was closed while the blaze was being extinguished.
TimesLIVE
Truck on fire closes M7 in Pinetown
Image: ALS Paramedics
Firefighters responded to reports of a truck that caught alight on the M7 near Pinetown early on Sunday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were alerted to the emergency to find firefighters on scene just before 6am.
“On arrival paramedics found the Durban fire department in attendance tackling the blaze, which mainly affected the horse. Paramedics searched for the driver. However, it is alleged that he absconded from the scene when the vehicle started burning,” he said.
The freeway was closed while the blaze was being extinguished.
TimesLIVE
Marshalltown fire victims relocated to ‘unsafe’ industrial area in Denver
Gift of the Givers to aid SANDF after fire razes military base in Northern Cape
Truck overturns, sending fish mince cargo flying in Cape Town CBD
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos