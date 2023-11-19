×

Truck on fire closes M7 in Pinetown

By TIMESLIVE - 19 November 2023 - 10:23
Firefighters responded to a truck on fire on the M7 near Pinetown, west of Durban
Firefighters responded to reports of a truck that caught alight on the M7 near Pinetown early on Sunday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were alerted to the emergency to find firefighters on scene just before 6am.

“On arrival paramedics found the Durban fire department in attendance tackling the blaze, which mainly affected the horse. Paramedics searched for the driver. However, it is alleged that he absconded from the scene when the vehicle started burning,” he said.

The freeway was closed while the blaze was being extinguished.

