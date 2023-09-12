×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Truck overturns, sending fish mince cargo flying in Cape Town CBD

By Kim Swartz - 12 September 2023 - 12:42
Boxes of frozen fish mince were strewn across a road when a truck overturned on Kloof Street in the Cape Town CBD.
Boxes of frozen fish mince were strewn across a road when a truck overturned on Kloof Street in the Cape Town CBD.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

An articulated truck collided with several vehicles and overturned on Tuesday, spilling boxes of frozen fish mince across a road in the Cape Town CBD.

The city’s fire and rescue department attended to the scene on Kloof Street.

“A heavy-duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles before overturning,” said the city's safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“All services have responded. This is an active scene.

“Motorists are requested to seek alternative routes and avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Boxes of frozen fish mince were strewn across a road in the Cape Town CBD.
Boxes of frozen fish mince were strewn across a road in the Cape Town CBD.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

TimesLIVE

Truck carrying chrome overturns on N4 east near Watermeyer off-ramp, all lanes closed

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said one person with moderate to serious injuries had been treated on the scene and ...
News
3 months ago

Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12

CPF members in southern Johannesburg were on Saturday afternoon on the scene at the Klipriver Drive overpass next to the N12 highway where a petrol ...
News
8 months ago

Four killed as truck, vehicle collide on N4 near Machadodorp

Four people were killed when a vehicle collided with an articulated truck on the N4 near Machadodorp and Belfast on Friday afternoon.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral