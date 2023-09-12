An articulated truck collided with several vehicles and overturned on Tuesday, spilling boxes of frozen fish mince across a road in the Cape Town CBD.
The city’s fire and rescue department attended to the scene on Kloof Street.
“A heavy-duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles before overturning,” said the city's safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“All services have responded. This is an active scene.
“Motorists are requested to seek alternative routes and avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.”
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Truck overturns, sending fish mince cargo flying in Cape Town CBD
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
