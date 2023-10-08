×

Gift of the Givers to aid SANDF after fire razes military base in Northern Cape

08 October 2023 - 11:55
The veld fire that gutted a SANDF base in the Northern Cape.
Image: Supplied

Gift of the Givers teams are preparing an aid package to assist SA National Defence Force members who lost all their possessions in a devastating fire at the Lohatla military combat training centre at Postmasburg near Kuruman in the Northern Cape. 

Six soldiers died and three were injured after a veld fire spread to the military base on Friday from the western border of a mine located next to the base at about 1.45pm.

According to the humanitarian organisation, the SANDF has made an urgent request for clothing including underwear, hygiene packs, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, face cloths, hand towels, sanitary pads, energy drinks and blankets. 

“Gift of the Givers' teams are loading our truck in Johannesburg with the items requested while team members are sourcing additional supplies from wholesalers this morning before embarking on the seven-hour journey,” Gift of the Givers chair Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said.

The fire, which was fanned by strong winds, destroyed the entire camp, vehicles, shelter and personal belongings of 1,300 military personnel. 

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family members and the SANDF on this tragic loss. Remove the uniforms and they are just ordinary human beings with loved ones depending on them for a livelihood and a stable family,” said Sooliman.

The NGO is also providing flood relief in the Western Cape after recent storms and preparing for catch-up cataract surgery in KwaZulu-Natal this week. “World Sight Day takes place on October 12. Gift of the Givers teams will be at McCord's Hospital in Durban where we have funded catch-up cataract surgery for 150 patients,” Sooliman said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the death of the soldiers, who were taking part in a military exercise named Vukuhlome. He conveyed his condolences to their families, friends and colleagues and wished the injured members a speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE

