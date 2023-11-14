The 12 individuals accused of defrauding Eskom by creating fake prepaid electricity vouchers bought houses and cars for themselves and lived comfortable lives.
PICS | How fake prepaid electricity vouchers accused splurged on the loot
‘Looters’ bought houses, cars and lived luxurious lives
Image: Supplied
The 12 individuals accused of defrauding Eskom by creating fake prepaid electricity vouchers bought houses and cars for themselves and lived comfortable lives.
Their assets have now been seized by the state and the group is expected to appear in the Palmridge magistrate’s court on the East Rand this week.
The assets include 27 movable and 39 immovable properties worth more than R23m. It is alleged that they managed to acquire the properties through proceeds of crime.
Thandi Theletsane
She’s the wife of the alleged mastermind of the scam, the late Mothelli Ben Theletsane. Thandi bought herself 27 houses and six cars. Their three sons, Papi Isaac Theletsane, 31, Tebello Lucky Theletsane, 24, and Sibusiso Alfred Migal, 34, also benefited
Papi Theletsane
He allegedly bought himself seven houses and four cars, which include a R900,000 BMW, a VW Caravellle and a BMW 3 series
Tebello Theletsane
He splashed on six vehicles and a house in Vereeniging
Sibusiso Migal
He bought three properties with a total value of R750,000 in Emfuleni and the Free State between June 2012 and March 2013.
He owns 10 cars, which include VW370-Golf, Toyota Hilux, VW City Golf, Ford Laser, Ford Tracer and a Ford Bantam
Image: Supplied
Maqala Petros Mohapi
He bought a R410,000 house in Sebokeng in 2003. Also, about R500,000 was found in another property he owns in Fochville, Carletonville
Image: Supplied
Victor Mdlalose
He bought two cars, an Isuzu KB and Mercedes Benz W204
Image: Supplied
Phindile Florence Mdlalose
The state claims that Mdlalose bought herself a Mercedes Benz AMG with the value of R329,995 with the proceeds of the crime.
Image: Supplied
Lebohang Dennis Thabanyana
Thabanyana bought three vehicles – a Toyota Etios, Hyundai Accent and Mercedes Benz V177
Joseph Mdlalose
He only bought a VW Polo
Mohapi Raymond Balfour
He bought himself five cars
Xolani Dube
Had two cars – a VW T4 Caravelle and a VW Polo
Mapena Daniel Moloko
He bought himself three cars – a Honda Ballad with an estimated value of R10,000, a Toyota Avanza worth R110,000 and a BMW 3 series worth R150,000.
