South Africa

PICS | How fake prepaid electricity vouchers accused splurged on the loot

‘Looters’ bought houses, cars and lived luxurious lives

14 November 2023 - 12:29
eskom prepaid meter
Image: Supplied

The 12 individuals accused of defrauding Eskom by creating fake prepaid electricity vouchers bought houses and cars for themselves and lived comfortable lives. 

Their assets have now been seized by the state and the group is expected to appear in the Palmridge magistrates court on the East Rand this week. 

The assets include 27 movable and 39 immovable properties worth more than R23m. It is alleged that they managed to acquire the properties through proceeds of crime.

Thandi Theletsane

She’s the wife of the alleged mastermind of the scam, the late Mothelli Ben Theletsane. Thandi bought herself 27 houses and six cars. Their three sons, Papi Isaac Theletsane, 31, Tebello Lucky Theletsane, 24, and Sibusiso Alfred Migal, 34, also benefited 

Papi Theletsane

He allegedly bought himself seven houses and four cars, which include a R900,000 BMW, a VW Caravellle and a BMW 3 series

Tebello Theletsane

He splashed on six vehicles and a house in Vereeniging 

Sibusiso Migal

He bought three properties with a total value of R750,000 in Emfuleni and the Free State between June 2012 and March 2013. 

He owns 10 cars, which include VW370-Golf, Toyota Hilux, VW City Golf, Ford Laser, Ford Tracer and a Ford Bantam

Sibusiso Alfred Migal is one of accused in the pre-paid voucher scam
Image: Supplied

Maqala Petros Mohapi

He bought a R410,000 house in Sebokeng in 2003. Also, about R500,000 was found in another property he owns in Fochville, Carletonville

Maqala Petros Mohapi is one of accused in the pre-paid voucher scam
Image: Supplied

Victor Mdlalose

He bought two cars, an Isuzu KB and Mercedes Benz W204

Victor Mdlalose is one of accused in the pre-paid voucher scam
Image: Supplied

Phindile Florence Mdlalose

The state claims that Mdlalose bought herself a Mercedes Benz AMG with the value of R329,995 with the proceeds of the crime.

Phindile Florence Mdlalose is one of accused in the pre-paid voucher scam
Image: Supplied

Lebohang Dennis Thabanyana

Thabanyana bought three vehicles – a Toyota Etios, Hyundai Accent and Mercedes Benz V177

Joseph Mdlalose

He only bought a VW Polo

Mohapi Raymond Balfour 

He bought himself five cars 

Xolani Dube

Had two cars – a VW T4 Caravelle and a VW Polo

Mapena Daniel Moloko

He bought himself three cars – a Honda Ballad with an estimated value of R10,000, a Toyota Avanza worth R110,000 and a BMW 3 series worth R150,000.

