Cases of human trafficking and contravention of the Immigration Act are under investigation after police intercepted a vehicle transporting 23 foreign nationals in Mpumalanga.
Police spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the Mbombela (Nelspruit) crime intelligence and highway patrol units received a tipoff about a Toyota Quantum travelling on the N4 and R38 with passengers suspected to be undocumented persons.
The vehicle was spotted on the R38 to Low's Creek in the area of Kaapmuiden.
The driver, 33, was interviewed to determine the origins of the passengers. He told police he was instructed to pick up people on the road to Delmas.
The Hawks were alerted and took over the investigation.
Undocumented Pakistani, Bangladeshi nationals found in Mpumalanga taxi
Image: SAPS
Cases of human trafficking and contravention of the Immigration Act are under investigation after police intercepted a vehicle transporting 23 foreign nationals in Mpumalanga.
Police spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the Mbombela (Nelspruit) crime intelligence and highway patrol units received a tipoff about a Toyota Quantum travelling on the N4 and R38 with passengers suspected to be undocumented persons.
The vehicle was spotted on the R38 to Low's Creek in the area of Kaapmuiden.
The driver, 33, was interviewed to determine the origins of the passengers. He told police he was instructed to pick up people on the road to Delmas.
The Hawks were alerted and took over the investigation.
“Preliminarily investigation revealed 23 undocumented persons aged between 14 and 46 were being transported — a total of 14 Pakistani and nine Bangladeshi nationals. Among the group were two minors aged 14 and 17,” said Sekgotodi.
“It was discovered some passengers had passports but some did not. The available passports were unstamped.”
All the suspects were detained pending their first court appearance at Barberton district court on Wednesday.
The driver was arrested on charges of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act.
TimesLIVE
Motsoaledi says home affairs deport more than 15,000 immigrants
Home affairs building capacity to deport illegal immigrants: Ntshavheni
Crackdown on expired food and fake goods at Durban spaza shops
Community unites against criminality on Mozambique border
Ten years for former home affairs employee who made passports for illegal immigrants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos