SA recalls diplomats from Tel Aviv, wants action against Israeli ambassador, says Ntshavheni
South Africa is considering the position of the Israeli ambassador to this country while recalling its diplomats from Tel Aviv for consultation.
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet instructed the department of international relations and co-operation [Dirco] to take action against Eliav Belotserkovsky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.
Cabinet also noted Belotserkovsky’s “continuing disparaging remarks” about those opposing “the atrocities and genocide of Israeli government”, she said.
Ntshavheni said this was despite condemnation by previous ambassadors of Israel to South Africa who were clear the acts of the Israeli government were a repeat of apartheid and no different to apartheid actions.
“The position of the ambassador of Israel in South Africa is becoming very untenable,” she said.
“Cabinet has decided to instruct Dirco to take necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with the conduct of the ambassador of Israel to South Africa.”
Ntshavheni would not say what action would be taken against Belotserkovsky, only indicating that Dirco would deal with the matter.
“Our responsibility is to instruct them to say ‘the conduct and remarks of the ambassador are unacceptable’. He is a guest in our country. He must conduct himself as a guest in our country.”
She was clear, however, that the recall for consultation of South Africa’s diplomats was “a serious signal” that the country takes a very dim view of the situation permeating in that part of the world.
Ntshavheni reiterated government’s opposition to the bombardment of the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel and the US of undermining international law and the UN resolutions.
The threat of nuclear weapons and failure by the international community to hold Israel to account and to stop the impunity and genocidal acts “will mean a total collapse of the multilateral system and collapse of the global system of governance”.
“Israel is threatening the stability of the global system with its conduct against the Palestinian people. The US’ support of Israel is enabling Israel to threaten the global system of multilateralism and good governance and that makes a peaceful global order [threatened].”
The current bombardment, possible nuclear threat and the US failure to rein in Israel will mean ... "everybody will take matters into their own hands and do as they please”, warned Ntshavheni.
“The Mediterranean corridors remain closed due to the continuing attacks on the Gaza Strip by the Israeli government, which are increasing the death toll to more than 9,500.
“The air strikes in Gaza and the West Bank continue to attack schools, hospitals, ambulances and civilians. As previously indicated, a genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated,” she said.
“Another holocaust in the history of humankind is unacceptable and the South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation.”
