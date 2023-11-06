×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Criminals must be shot: Malema

06 November 2023 - 15:15
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed supporters in Gauteng on Sunday. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed supporters in Gauteng on Sunday. File photo.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

EFF leader Julius Malema says violent criminals who threaten law-enforcement officials must be shot.

Listen to Malema:

The latest Stats SA figures show a spike in police killings, with 31 officers murdered between April and June.

Malema claimed his party will govern after next year's elections and fight crime by ensuring police leaders have regular lifestyle audits.

Addressing supporters in Gauteng on Sunday, Malema laid down the rules for electioneering.. He forbid “ground forces” from disrupting the meetings of other political parties, banned displays of opulence and insisted on accepting criticism.

TimesLIVE 

‘A good leader but surrounded by hyenas and vultures’: former EFF MP Vusi Khoza bids Malema farewell

Despite being criticised by EFF leader Julius Malema, ousted MP Vusi Khoza says he still respects Malema and believes the endorsement of his ...
News
3 days ago

EFF confirms withdrawal of bill to relocate parliament

The EFF has confirmed the withdrawal of its proposed bill calling for the relocation of parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane.
News
1 week ago

Only EFF can end load-shedding, says Mkhwebane in maiden speech

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane went on the offensive against the ANC during her maiden speech as an EFF MP on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...