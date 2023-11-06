The latest Stats SA figures show a spike in police killings, with 31 officers murdered between April and June.
Malema claimed his party will govern after next year's elections and fight crime by ensuring police leaders have regular lifestyle audits.
Addressing supporters in Gauteng on Sunday, Malema laid down the rules for electioneering.. He forbid “ground forces” from disrupting the meetings of other political parties, banned displays of opulence and insisted on accepting criticism.
LISTEN | Criminals must be shot: Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema says violent criminals who threaten law-enforcement officials must be shot.
Listen to Malema:
