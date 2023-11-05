A senior eThekwini municipality water and sanitation official was killed at his Mandeni home near KwaDukuza on Friday.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda confirmed Emmanuel Ntuli, acting senior manager for plants and logistics, was fatally shot at his home.
“We are deeply saddened to learn about Emmanuel Ntuli’s death. We call on members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” said Kaunda.
He said Ntuli was a committed employee and accessible at any time to render services to the public.
“We want to convey our sympathy to the Ntuli family as well as his friends and colleagues. His immense contribution towards improving the lives of the people of eThekwini will never be forgotten,” added Kaunda.
Ntuli's shooting comes after another senior water and sanitation official was killed in September.
Khumbulani Khumalo, 51, a manager for community services in the water and sanitation department, was found with two bullet wounds to the head in the Etafuleni area in Inanda, Durban. He was found in his municipal vehicle.
TimesLIVE
eThekwini water and sanitation official killed at his home
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
A senior eThekwini municipality water and sanitation official was killed at his Mandeni home near KwaDukuza on Friday.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda confirmed Emmanuel Ntuli, acting senior manager for plants and logistics, was fatally shot at his home.
“We are deeply saddened to learn about Emmanuel Ntuli’s death. We call on members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” said Kaunda.
He said Ntuli was a committed employee and accessible at any time to render services to the public.
“We want to convey our sympathy to the Ntuli family as well as his friends and colleagues. His immense contribution towards improving the lives of the people of eThekwini will never be forgotten,” added Kaunda.
Ntuli's shooting comes after another senior water and sanitation official was killed in September.
Khumbulani Khumalo, 51, a manager for community services in the water and sanitation department, was found with two bullet wounds to the head in the Etafuleni area in Inanda, Durban. He was found in his municipal vehicle.
TimesLIVE
Two life terms for man convicted of rapes, other offences in North West
Missing Soweto e-hailing driver found shot dead
Employees blow whistle on ritual murder by bosses 'to promote business'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos