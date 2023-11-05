Ndlovu started singing from as young as he could remember. He recalled spending Sundays with his mother singing while cleaning their home.
“Singing chose me, I just remember being so happy when I sing hence I chose for it to be a part of my life journey,” he said.
“Funny enough, I’m the only one who really knows how to sing from my family. My mother is also not that bad a singer.”
With his future now looking bright, Ndlovu hopes to solidify his voice in the gospel market and bring hope to those in need.
“I hope to one day work with American gospel singer and evangelist Kierra Sheard. Her voice is so magnificent and majestic – a collaboration with her will be so amazing for me to experience,” he said.
The finale saw electrifying performances from Cassper Nyovest and Maglera Doe Boy who performed their smash hit 018. They were preceded by a nostalgic performance by the legendary Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse.
Soulful singer Vusi Nova also left everything on the stage, while Grammy-winning American musician PJ Morton returned with a beautiful rendition of How Deep Is Your Love supported by Ndlovu and MacDonald.
Thabo Ndlovu wears the crown of last Idols SA winner
Ndlovu walked away with a number of prizes including R1m cash and a brand new Toyota Vitz
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Lucky number 21 – Thabo Ndlovu is ecstatic to be crowned as the last ever Idols SA champion as the singing competition show concluded after 21 years on Saturday night.
Ndlovu walked away with a number of prizes including R1m cash and a brand new Toyota Vitz.
The 26-year-old singer from Emalahleni duked it out at Mosaïek Teatro in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, with fellow Mpumalanga finalist Princess MacDonald, who is from Bushbuckridge.
"I don’t know how I feel right now but I am so happy that this finally happened. I am glad to get this breakthrough in my life and I don’t take this moment for granted," Ndlovu told Sowetan after his win.
“When I first started my journey on Idols SA, I wasn’t sure I was going to get this far; the plan was to get my name out there and for people to see me. Week after week I then saw how much I resonated with the audience and the love they gave to me up until this point.
"I really appreciate everyone who voted for me. The people back home from my community really showed up for me and that’s the reason why I’ve won today.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Ndlovu started singing from as young as he could remember. He recalled spending Sundays with his mother singing while cleaning their home.
“Singing chose me, I just remember being so happy when I sing hence I chose for it to be a part of my life journey,” he said.
“Funny enough, I’m the only one who really knows how to sing from my family. My mother is also not that bad a singer.”
With his future now looking bright, Ndlovu hopes to solidify his voice in the gospel market and bring hope to those in need.
“I hope to one day work with American gospel singer and evangelist Kierra Sheard. Her voice is so magnificent and majestic – a collaboration with her will be so amazing for me to experience,” he said.
The finale saw electrifying performances from Cassper Nyovest and Maglera Doe Boy who performed their smash hit 018. They were preceded by a nostalgic performance by the legendary Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse.
Soulful singer Vusi Nova also left everything on the stage, while Grammy-winning American musician PJ Morton returned with a beautiful rendition of How Deep Is Your Love supported by Ndlovu and MacDonald.
The show judges, Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete and Thabo “JR” Bogopa, also took their last bow after two seasons. They were visibly emotional on the night as they waved goodbye for the very last time.
Bogopa's record label Feel Good Music has signed this year's top three finalists – Ndlovu, MacDonald and Faith Nakana.
“I’ve been on this show for two great years and it’s been a life changer for me,” said Bogopa.
“I believe in unearthing talent and presenting them to the world as best as possible – something we [the record label) pride ourselves on.
“There is no pressure on our side because I know we’re more well equipped to showcase and make successes of our top 3 talent. I really can’t wait for everyone to see what we do with these singers’ careers.”
Mzansi Magic has revealed that a new singing competition show is in the works and will be announced some time next year.
Rethabile Khumalo credits her mom and DJ Zinhle as she drops EP
Thabo Ndlovu, Princess MacDonald will face off in the finale of Idols SA
My time on Idols SA might be up, but not my music journey – Nkosi Shange
Making it to the top five more than enough for me – Niikiey after exiting Idols SA
Three Samas nominations are affirming – Lloyiso
Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton plans to dip himself in eclectic sound of Mzansi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos