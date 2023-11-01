WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement to the National Assembly at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday.

Godongwana speech comes as government finances are under pressure due to the weak economy, resulting in lower revenue collection.

The minister is expected to address numerous issues including the social relief of distress grant and the public sector wage bill.

Godongwana has further hinted at possible expenditure cuts to help the government get its finances on a sustainable path.

SowetanLIVE