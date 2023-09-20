×

South Africa

Child kidnap suspect seen with missing girl is saved from mob

Her family do not know the man

By TimesLIVE - 20 September 2023 - 09:41
The suspect is expected to be charged with kidnapping after his discharge from hospital. File photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A man seen with a five-year-old girl reported kidnapped has been severely beaten with stones and sticks by angry members of an Eastern Cape community.

The 40-year-old was saved by a passing law enforcement unit patrol. Officers from another police unit also came under attack in Mthatha, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

A female relative looking after the child contacted the mother, aged 26, on Monday to say she was missing.

“The mother rushed home and learnt from the community they had seen the child leaving with a man. A case of kidnapping was opened.”

At 10am on Tuesday, the man was spotted with the child, seated in a taxi in Madeira. He was pulled out of the vehicle and beaten. After police intervened “the angry mob increased in numbers and demanded the release of the suspect”.

The suspect, who is unknown to the child and her family, is under police guard in hospital.

He is expected to be charged with kidnapping after his discharge from hospital.

A case of attempted murder has been opened in relation to the suspect’s assault.

The child was taken for medical examination before being reunited with her family.

TimesLIVE

