Saru announces details of World Cup trophy tour in four provinces

SA Rugby (Saru) has confirmed a World Cup trophy tour with the history-making Springbok rugby team in four provinces, with more satellite tours set for next year.

The Springboks arrive home on Tuesday morning from their successful campaign in France. The four-day tour will commence on Thursday and be wrapped up on Saturday.

South Africa team beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the final at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.

Saru said the tour will take place in Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.