Tshwane Bus Service and A Re Yeng to resume operations from Monday

Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) and A Re Yeng will resume bus operations from Monday after a lengthy disruption due to an unprotected strike by Tshwane workers.
The strike left the city in disarray when workers downed tools in July to force the city to implement salary increases as per an agreement with the SA Local Government Bargaining Council. This after the city said it could not afford the R600m addition to the wage bill because of a shortage in revenue collection.
MMC for roads and transport Katlego Mathebe said bus operations will commence alongside “the deployment of police and technology” in the CBD and other parts of the city.
Mathebe said to ensure the safety of commuters, bus drivers and the city’s transport infrastructure, the city along with the security cluster, which includes support from police, Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), Crime Intelligence and private security, have put in place measures to oversee the efficient running of bus operations.
“We welcome the commitment from the security cluster as this will go a long way to ensure that the safety of our drivers and commuters is not compromised. Tshwane views the absence of a reliable public transport service due to the illegal strike action as unacceptable. Many of our residents depend on the city’s bus service to get to places of work, school and business,” she said.
Mathebe made it clear that anyone engaging in any acts of violence, threats and intimidation against those performing their duties, will be in contempt of a court order.
“We will continue to monitor the operations closely and encourage that the security cluster continues to intensify efforts to ensure that perpetrators of criminal actions and intimidation face the full might of the law. I would also like to assure commuters they will not lose any points or credits as their connector cards only deduct when they take a ride,” she said.
A Re Yeng bus operations were suspended after its buses were pelted with stones in the Pretoria CBD on Tuesday.
The incidents were reported to the police.
TimesLIVE
Tshwane Bus Service and A Re Yeng to resume operations from Monday
Image: Freddy Mavunda
