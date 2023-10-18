×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Areyeng parks buses after stoning incidents

18 October 2023 - 16:35
On Tuesday, Areyeng suspended operations after buses were pelted with stones.
On Tuesday, Areyeng suspended operations after buses were pelted with stones.
Image: Supplied

Areyeng bus operations have been suspended indefinitely after its buses were pelted with stones in Pretoria CBD on Tuesday.

Sam Matabane, the spokesperson for the bus operator, TRT, said the first incident happened at about 2.20pm at Church Square.

“The bus had passengers but there were no injuries [to passengers] or to the driver. The second one was at 3.35pm, in the city centre between Bosman and Boom streets. The bus had no passengers and the driver was not injured,” he said.

He said both incidents were reported to the Pretoria central police station.

“We wanted to run them on a limited scale during peak times. On Monday we ran without problems and on Tuesday we hit these issues and stopped. It's a pity, because as TRT we are an independent company and we are getting caught between the challenges of the city and its employees.”

Bus driver shot, violence flares as Western Cape taxi strike enters day 2

A bus driver was shot and wounded and his vehicle set alight in Khayelitsha during the morning commute on Friday when a taxi strike entered its ...
News
2 months ago

An unprotected strike left Tshwane in disarray when workers downed tools in July to force the city to implement salary increases as per an agreement with the SA Local Government Bargaining Council. This after the city said it could not afford the R600m addition to the wage bill because of a shortage in revenue collection.

“Obviously there has been no end in sight with this thing. It becomes a challenge for the commuters whom we are here to serve. We are unable to serve our communities because of the impasse between the city and its employees,” he said.

“Operations are suspended indefinitely. We are engaging with the city together with the security cluster, because for us to operate we will need clearance from the security cluster, which will be engagements as we go along. We are just as frustrated as the passengers.”

He said they have had four different attacks where windows were broken and had estimated the damages to be more than R200,000, excluding those incurred on Tuesday.

Matabane said the non-operation is having a serious effect on the business.

He said their operations in Mamelodi were not affected.

TimesLIVE

Buses torched as taxi strike gets under way in Cape Town

Three buses were burnt out and the hijacking of a fourth thwarted by law enforcement officers as a two-day taxi strike got underway in Cape Town on ...
News
10 months ago

Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town

Golden Arrow passenger buses and a truck were petrol-bombed on Thursday in Nyanga, Cape Town.
News
1 year ago

Theft and vandalism of traffic lights spikes in Tshwane, disrupting traffic

The City of Tshwane has in the past few months seen a sharp increase in the vandalism of traffic lights or theft of their parts.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...