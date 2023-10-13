City has already spent millions on contractors
Costs shoot through the roof as Tshwane strike continues
The City of Tshwane’s already strained budget has been put under further pressure due to the increased use of service providers to service the city because of the ongoing strike by workers.
This was revealed during a press briefing in which the city’s mayor Cilliers Brink and municipal manager Johann Mettler, who spoke about the violent nature of the strike that began at the end of July...
