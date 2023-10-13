×

South Africa

City has already spent millions on contractors

Costs shoot through the roof as Tshwane strike continues

By Mpho Sibanyoni - 13 October 2023 - 07:33

The City of Tshwane’s already strained budget has been put under further pressure due to the increased use of service providers to service the city because of the ongoing strike by workers.

This was revealed during a press briefing in which the city’s mayor Cilliers Brink and municipal manager Johann Mettler, who spoke about the violent nature of the strike that began at the end of July...

