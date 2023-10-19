×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Courts should show no mercy for cop killers, says IFP in KwaZulu-Natal

By Mfundo Mkhize - 20 October 2023 - 09:08
W/O Sthembiso Mazibuko was killed during a shoot-out with suspects in Ntuzuma on Tuesday afternoon.
W/O Sthembiso Mazibuko was killed during a shoot-out with suspects in Ntuzuma on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: SAPS

The IFP in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature has called for the courts to show no mercy to those who kill police officers. 

Its call comes in the wake of an incident in which W/O Sthembiso Mazibuko, 41, was shot dead while his colleague W/O Nkululeko Mthiyane was left hospitalised in a shoot-out in Ntuzuma C section in the north of Durban on Tuesday. Four other people were shot dead. 

MPL Blessed Gwala said police killings were out of control in KZN. He said an attack on the police was an attack on the state. 

“As the IFP we are of the view that police killers must be denied bail and parole. Courts must show no mercy to the killers. The merciless killings and attacks on police officers must end,” Gwala said. 

He said the police played a vital role in keeping communities safe.

“As has been tragically demonstrated in recent years, their role can be dangerous, which can often lead to police paying the ultimate price while serving the community.

“It's unacceptable that officers continue to lose their lives, especially when they are on duty. The IFP commends those officers who work tirelessly in ensuring the safety of the public.”

TimesLIVE

Suspected Thembisa ‘cop killer’ arrested in Limpopo

A man who allegedly shot and killed Sgt William Moruane, 40, while he was on duty in Thembisa on Thursday, was arrested on Sunday morning in Leboeng ...
News
2 months ago

'Cop killer' shot dead during standoff with police in Brits

A 32-year-old man suspected of murdering a police officer was shot dead on Saturday morning during a standoff with police in Brits, North West.
News
3 months ago

Cape Town puts up reward for info that could put cop killer behind bars

Cape Town has extended condolences to the family of a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer who was shot dead in Nyanga on Friday and is ...
News
2 months ago

Man in blue suspected of killing lead investigator

Lead investigator in the Mdlalose Tavern massacre Det-Sgt Gavin Ndlovu was gunned down by a man in police uniform, it has emerged.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...