ServeUmswenko with Esprit x Fezile Fashion Skills Academy tote bags

Just like Esprit is all about owning your unique flavour, Mdletshe's academy is about owning what makes us different — as individuals, and as a nation. That’s why the FFSA is dedicated to creating local fashion that reflects who we are as South Africans.

In 2022, Esprit supported 40 fashion designers by funding their studies at FFSA and, in doing so, helped to contribute to a sustainable local fashion industry. “Sustainability in fashion goes beyond eco-friendly textiles and recycling, it’s about people, skills and development,” says Mdletshe.

This year, Espirt was excited to continue working with FFSA and dreamt up an innovative collaboration that would give ordinary South Africans the chance to sew their own proudly South African fashion pieces.

“Drawing inspiration from the future of fashion and three FFSA students, who each brought their unique style and Mzansi flair, Esprit created three limited edition tote bags. But these aren't just ordinary totes — they can also become reversible bucket hats. As South Africans, we have our own kind of flavour — and lots of it. We need fashion that lets us #ServeUmswenko,” explains Nontsikelelo Gumede, Esprit’s Brand Manager.