#ServeUmswenko with Esprit x Fezile Fashion Skills Academy tote bags
Designed by fashion students, these trendy accessories can be transformed into reversible bucket hats. Buy a 440ml can and stand a chance to win one
Esprit, the drink best known for the freshest flavour combos, has teamed up with Fezile Fashion Skills Academy (FFSA) to quench Mzansi's thirst for the freshest fashion combos by releasing limited edition tote bags that can be transformed into trendy bucket hats.
“Everything we wear should include a bit of us. Your aesthetic should say who you are and where you come from,” says Fezile Mdletshe, founder of FFSA.
Just like Esprit is all about owning your unique flavour, Mdletshe's academy is about owning what makes us different — as individuals, and as a nation. That’s why the FFSA is dedicated to creating local fashion that reflects who we are as South Africans.
In 2022, Esprit supported 40 fashion designers by funding their studies at FFSA and, in doing so, helped to contribute to a sustainable local fashion industry. “Sustainability in fashion goes beyond eco-friendly textiles and recycling, it’s about people, skills and development,” says Mdletshe.
This year, Espirt was excited to continue working with FFSA and dreamt up an innovative collaboration that would give ordinary South Africans the chance to sew their own proudly South African fashion pieces.
“Drawing inspiration from the future of fashion and three FFSA students, who each brought their unique style and Mzansi flair, Esprit created three limited edition tote bags. But these aren't just ordinary totes — they can also become reversible bucket hats. As South Africans, we have our own kind of flavour — and lots of it. We need fashion that lets us #ServeUmswenko,” explains Nontsikelelo Gumede, Esprit’s Brand Manager.
Each design tells a story of the maker and SA simultaneously. The first design is inspired by FFSA student Nonhla Malunge, who draws inspiration from nature and traditional African print, as seen in the vibrant spots and colourful stripes of the flowy design.
The second tote is by student Itumeleng Koqo, who is inspired by the Basotho culture and its vibrant colours, especially hot pink and blue, which is clearly visible in the bold and fragmented statement piece.
The third and last design is by FFSA student Simbarashe Kucherera, who takes a more minimalistic approach. Inspired by experimental designers who play with colour and shape, he uses two main colours combined with geometric prints for a more futuristic look and feel.
If you’re looking to #OwnYourFlavour with these unique totes simply buy any 440ml Esprit can, scan the QR code and you could win one of 700 Esprit totes designed by the FFSA students.
