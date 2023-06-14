“The driver of the white Polo opened the window and started shooting at the member several times. The white Polo with unknown registration plates drove away,” read the report.
The friend further revealed details that emerged at Ndlovu’s funeral service.
“The police officer held a docket in his hand and said it was the reason Ndlovu was killed. He said Ndlovu had come close to cracking the case and had given it to him for safe-keeping,” said the friend.
“He said this docket is the reason Ndlovu is not here now. He said they knew where to look for his killers but to date there are no arrests.”
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili confirmed there were no arrests and that investigations were ongoing.
She did not respond to questions about whether the alleged killer is a cop or not, if they have his name and if the suspect was involved in the Mdlalose Tavern mass killings in July 2022.
Sowetan is withholding the name of the alleged killer.
“It’s been three months since he was killed. We want answers. We want to know why he was killed," said the friend.
“He was a good person. He was generous, kind and was always willing to assist people.
“May he fight from his grave.”
On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authoring (NPA) said it had withdrawn charges against all six accused in the Mdlalose Tavern shooting after a thorough analysis of the contents of the dockets.
The massacre which shocked the nation claimed the lives of 16 people at the tavern in Nomzamo in Orlando East, Soweto.
Several patrons were also injured.
“The NPA concluded that there are no prospects of a successful prosecution, as requests for further investigation were not complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives or witnesses subsequently losing their lives,” said Mjonondwane.
Man in blue suspected of killing lead investigator
'Ndlovu close to cracking tavern massacre'
