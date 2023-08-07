×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspected Thembisa ‘cop killer’ arrested in Limpopo

07 August 2023 - 16:22
The suspect who allegedly fatally shot a police officer in Thembisa was arrested in Limpopo. Stock photo.
The suspect who allegedly fatally shot a police officer in Thembisa was arrested in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A man who allegedly shot and killed Sgt William Moruane, 40, while he was on duty in Thembisa on Thursday, was arrested on Sunday morning in Leboeng village in Limpopo.  

This follows an intelligence-driven operation between the Germiston Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation (SOCI) unit, West Rand detectives and Bidvest Protea Coin private investigators.  

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said Moruane and colleagues allegedly came across a suspect, who upon seeing officers started running.

“The officers gave chase and the suspect fatally wounded the officer,” he said. 

On Saturday, SOCI members received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the wanted man.

“The members followed up on the information and traced the suspect to Leboeng village, Limpopo, where the suspect was arrested,” said Mavimbela.  

The suspect will appear in the Thembisa magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

Cape Town puts up reward for info that could put cop killer behind bars

Cape Town has extended condolences to the family of a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer who was shot dead in Nyanga on Friday and is ...
News
2 days ago

'Cop killer' shot dead during standoff with police in Brits

A 32-year-old man suspected of murdering a police officer was shot dead on Saturday morning during a standoff with police in Brits, North West.
News
1 month ago

Police arrest two cop-killer suspects

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a cop who was shot and killed while tracing a gang that had hijacked a truck.
News
1 month ago

Killer cop was a monster to his slain former wife

The cop who shot and killed his pregnant ex-wife had allegedly been threatening her for months before ultimately gunning her down in full view of ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Taxi strike leaves two dead, buses torched
Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house