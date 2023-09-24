King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was mesmerised by his wife, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela, as she sang happy birthday to him at this year's Umkhosi weLembe in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.
The event started with a colourful parade led by a the brass band and people dressed in traditional attire.
During the ceremony, Prince Vanana Zulu and Sipho Mhlongo were appointed by the king commander generals of his amabutho.
The king informed the gathering that a new traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation would be announced after the mourning period for the late Prince Buthelezi Mangosuthu.
Acting KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomagugu Simelane and other government leaders were in attendance. The king closed the day with a dance with his sons next to him and amabutho.
IN PICS | King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's wife sings happy birthday to him during Umkhosi weLembe
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Dandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
