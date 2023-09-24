×

South Africa

IN PICS | King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's wife sings happy birthday to him during Umkhosi weLembe

By SANDILE NDLOVU - 24 September 2023 - 14:03
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is mesmerised by Queen Ntokozo Mayisela Zulu as she sings happy birthday to him during Umkhosi weLembe at KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was mesmerised by his wife, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela, as she sang happy birthday to him at this year's Umkhosi weLembe in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.

The event started with a colourful parade led by a the brass band and people dressed in traditional attire.

During the ceremony, Prince Vanana Zulu and Sipho Mhlongo were appointed by the king commander generals of his amabutho.

The king informed the gathering that a new traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation would be announced after the mourning period for the late Prince Buthelezi Mangosuthu.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomagugu Simelane and other government leaders were in attendance. The king closed the day with a dance with his sons next to him and amabutho.

A band leads a parade at Umkhosi weLembe in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Godlimfene Ntshangase and Prince Bhekinkosi Mthethwa during Umkhosi weLembe at KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A band leads a parade at Umkhosi weLembe in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Dandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini sings with his sons and amabutho during Umkhosi weLembe at KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini appoints Prince Vanana Zulu and Sipho Mhlongo as commander generals of amabutho during Umkhosi weLembe at KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Gugu Nkosi of Omagezangendishi from Mandeni during Umkhosi weLembe at KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal. The group has been nominated for 1KZN Prestige Awards under Amavukane/Newcomer category.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Omagezangendishi from Mandeni during Umkhosi weLembe at KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal. The group has been nominated for 1KZN Prestige Awards under Amavukane/Newcomer category.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

