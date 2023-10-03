SOWETAN | Minister vs mayor spat serves no one
The public spat between the minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu and Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-10-02-joburg-mayor-hits-back-at-mchunu/) was perhaps inevitable. The ministry has been at pains calling for the improvement of water supply and management to ensure reliability in all Gauteng metros including Johannesburg.
Water shortages in the three metros prompted the ministry’s intervention last week with visits to communities adversely affected by cuts. The cause of the water shortages, it said, is power cuts that affect reservoir pump stations and the low level of water storage at reservoirs...
