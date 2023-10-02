×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Defence lawyer accuses witness in Senzo Meyiwa trial of lying

02 October 2023 - 15:58
The five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in the high court in Tshwane. File photo.
The five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in the high court in Tshwane. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The defence for alleged triggerman Mthobisi Prince Mncube on Monday sought to poke holes in the testimony of a policeman who described him allegedly celebrating Senzo Meyiwa's death shortly after the fatal shooting.

The Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer was killed in Vosloorus at the family home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo on October 26 2014.

Mncube is one of five men on trial in the high court in Pretoria on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

His lawyer, advocate Charles Mnisi, cross-examined Const Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu on his assertion he saw Mncube at Vosloorus Hostel on the night of the murder together with other accused.

Zungu, who had attended a gathering at the hostel as his nephew stayed there, testified that he saw them enter the premises that evening at about 9pm, some with guns. He also pointed out some of them in pictures downloaded from Mncube's phone that were taken on the day.

Girlfriend of Meyiwa trialist tells court how he saved her from arrest

The prosecution in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will on Tuesday lead evidence on Meyiwa's autopsy after kicking off the week with testimony from a ...
News
1 month ago

Mnisi said his client denied being there that day.

“I have an instruction that your version about the hostel, that there was a celebration or you were called up to go to the hostel where accused 3 was there, it is just hogwash, nonsense, it never happened. You could have been there, but he wasn't there,” Mnisi said.

“He further requested me to tell you that he was never ever with you at [the nephew] Mr Zungu's place and he has never seen you.

“Further, he asked me to put it to you that your version about what happened at the hostel is pure lies, it never happened, it's just fabrication,” Mnisi said.

The constable rejected this.

“As old as I am, would I just decide to come and lie to this court?”

Mnisi also asked him to confirm that he did not know who killed Meyiwa. To this, Zungu said: “I wasn't at the Khumalos' house.”

The lawyer for two other accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, also told Zungu they denied they were at the hostel that night.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

LIVE BLOG | Constable Zungu retakes the stand as Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

Following an early adjournment and a two-week-long break to allow the defence to view photos downloaded from accused Mthobisi Prince Mncube's ...
News
1 day ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence granted time to view 784 pictures taken from phone

Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will use Thursday's early adjournment and a two-week recess to view photos downloaded from accused ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The cross-examination of state witness Const Sizwe Zungu is expected to continue in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Defence wants all photos downloaded from Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone

The defence lawyer for Mthobisi Prince Mncube, one of five men on trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, wants access to all the pictures ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million