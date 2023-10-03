×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Aerial firefighting has begun to douse runaway Richards Bay blaze

03 October 2023 - 09:22
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The City of uMhlathuze said the operation to kill the flames by suffocating burning stockpiles of woodchips started at 2am.
The City of uMhlathuze said the operation to kill the flames by suffocating burning stockpiles of woodchips started at 2am.
Image: screenshot

Bombing, aerial firefighting and the release of dry chemical products started early on Monday morning to douse a runaway fire in Richards Bay.  

City of uMhlathuze spokesperson Bongani Gina said the operation to kill the flames by suffocating burning stockpiles of woodchips began at 2am.

“On September 30 at approximately 1.10pm the City of uMhlathuze fire services received an urgent call regarding an incident near the NCT company, adjacent to Foscor, which handles wood-related materials. Immediate action was taken.” 

“ The fire appeared to have originated at a conveyor belt used for storage of wooden chips. A comprehensive investigation will be conducted to determine the precise cause of the fire. At the time of arrival, the fire had engulfed woodchip stockpiles,” he said.  

Mondi fire services, Transnet fire services, South 32, RBM and other private companies arrived at the scene. 

“The weather conditions on the day posed significant challenges, with temperatures soaring to an estimated 39ºC. The situation became increasingly complex as the wind speed intensified and shifted to a northerly direction, providing additional fuel to the fire. At one point, woodchip sparks were carried over John Ross Highway, igniting the green belt opposite the highway and the neighbouring residential area of Arboretum, raising concerns for nearby residents.”

“Under the expert command of the City of uMhlathuze fire chief, fire and rescue teams were swiftly dispatched to different areas of Arboretum,” Gina said.  

The fire in the residential area was successfully brought under control with no reported loss of property or lives.  

“Our focus remains on monitoring and addressing the ongoing fire at NCT, which is expected to require additional time, possibly even days, for complete containment. The collaborative response from concerned agencies and the community has been overwhelming with water tankers made available to provide much-needed assistance,” Gina said.  

TimesLIVE

Tshwane provides relief services after shack fires claim three lives and leave thousands displaced

Tshwane's emergency services, working with other city departments and non-governmental organisations, are providing relief services for victims of ...
News
1 week ago

Truck and building catch fire in Braamfontein

A fire broke out in Braamfontein in  Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million