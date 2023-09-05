×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Truck and building catch fire in Braamfontein

By TIMESLIVE - 05 September 2023 - 16:42
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
A fire broke out in a building in Braamfontein.
A fire broke out in a building in Braamfontein.
Image: Screengrab

A fire broke out in Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon. 

The blaze was reported at the corner of De Korte and Bertha streets. 

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said emergency workers were called to the scene at about 3pm. 

“We found an E-goli gas truck had caught alight and the fire had spread to a building,” Radebe said. 

“The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.”

Unconfirmed reports stated the blaze was caused by a “gas explosion”. 

Radebe said this could not be confirmed.

She said the cause of the blaze would be investigated.

Bystander Natasha Amora told TimesLIVE: “We were chilling here when we heard an explosion and people started running down the street to go and take videos.

“We found out it was a gas explosion and the building was on fire. The fire department quickly responded and people have been evacuated.”

TimesLIVE

IN PICS | Probe under way to determine cause of deadly gas blast at Atteridgeville special needs school

Gauteng education MEC, Matome Chiloane has expressed his shock and dismay at the deadly gas explosion at the Zodwa Learners with Special Educational ...
News
1 week ago

Two people killed as gas explodes at special needs school

Two people were killed and four injured in a gas fire at Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Joburg gas blast source still unknown

The City of Johannesburg says methane gas was the cause of Bree Street explosion but officials still don’t know what was the source of the gas.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building