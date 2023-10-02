×

South Africa

Nine injured, police van crushed in horror smash on N2 in Cape Town

Police still investigating cause of the crash

By TIMESLIVE - 02 October 2023 - 15:07
Police cordoned off the N2 highway near Mowbray in Cape Town to attend to the accident scene. Nine people have been hospitalised.
Image: Michael Walker

Nine people were injured when a truck fell on a police van in a freak accident in Cape Town on the N2 highway on Monday.

Police confirmed the incident but said the circumstances still needed to be investigated. A TimesLIVE photographer witnessed the scene, with the crushed SAPS van standing next to an overturned truck carrying a large container.

“We can confirm that nine victims sustained injuries earlier today owing to a motor vehicle accident on the N2 highway between Jan Smuts Drive and Raapenberg Road at around 10.45am,” SAPS said in response to TimesLIVE's queries.

“The victims were transported to nearby hospitals.

“Mowbray police registered a case of reckless and negligent driving for further investigation.

“We appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to please call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”

Police have partially blocked off the N2 to attend to the accident scene, causing a large traffic bottleneck.  

