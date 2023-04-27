Several people have been injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on the Durban-bound lanes of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.
ALS Paramedics said the accident took place just before the Mariannhill toll plaza on Thursday as holidaymakers visit KwaZulu-Natal for the long weekend, which includes Freedom Day on Thursday and Workers' Day on Monday.
“Paramedics found total carnage as paramedics found four vehicles and one truck were involved in the collision. Vehicles were scattered all over the highway,” said ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
He said five patients who sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate were stabilised and transported to hospital.
The accident comes after six people died recently in a horrific pile-up on the N3 near Hilton involving five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles.
This is a developing story.

Several injured in multiple-vehicle accident near Mariannhill toll plaza
Image: ALS Paramedics
