Additonal reporting Mfundo Mkhize
Five killed in multi-vehicle accident
Authorities urges caution on the road
Image: Supplied
At least five people have died and many others have sustained injuries after a horrific multi-vehicle accident on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday that involved over 20 cars, several trucks and minibuses.
This was confirmed by the KwaZulu-Natal government on its social media account.
“The preliminary investigations suggest that at least five people have lost their lives and scores sustained injuries during this horrific crash. This accident involves five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles,” the provincial government said on its Twitter account.
The accident happened near Hilton and Cedara.
“The department of transport is cautioning motorists to use alternative routes such as R103 or delay their travel arrangements until the road is cleared,” read the message.
Videos of the accident, which were circulated on social media, showed a multi-vehicle pileup and people walking around on the highway with injuries.
It was not clear what caused the accident.
Additonal reporting Mfundo Mkhize
