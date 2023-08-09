Durban road construction worker killed after motorist ploughs into emergency lane

A road construction worker has been killed and another is fighting for his life after they were struck by a motorist who allegedly lost control of a vehicle on Durban's M4 Ruth First highway on Tuesday.
KZN VIP Medical was among the emergency services that responded to the accident near La Lucia.
"Reports from the scene indicated the contractors were working in the emergency lane when they were struck by the driver of a light motor vehicle," said KZN VIP Medical.
The driver allegedly lost control and veered into the emergency lane.
One contractor was killed instantly while the other was left with life-threatening injuries.
"Advanced life support intervention was needed to assist the critical patient."
