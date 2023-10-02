Gwamanda accuses minister of shirking duty
Joburg mayor hits back at Mchunu
The war of words between City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-09-19-mayor-dishes-more-promises-for-diepsloot/) and water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu is continuing amid the deepening water crisis across the city.
Gwamanda yesterday lashed out at Mchunu after he and minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni recently scolded Gwamanda for not attending water crisis (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/opinion/columnists/2023-09-29-sowetan-maintain-infrastructure-to-avoid-crisis/) meetings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.