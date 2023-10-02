×

South Africa

Gwamanda accuses minister of shirking duty

Joburg mayor hits back at Mchunu

02 October 2023 - 07:20

The war of words between City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-09-19-mayor-dishes-more-promises-for-diepsloot/) and water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu is continuing amid the deepening water crisis across the city.

Gwamanda yesterday lashed out at Mchunu after he and minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni recently scolded Gwamanda for not attending water crisis (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/opinion/columnists/2023-09-29-sowetan-maintain-infrastructure-to-avoid-crisis/) meetings...

