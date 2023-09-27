Minister Mchunu calls for water shifting in Gauteng

Minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu has called on Rand Water to implement water shifting in Gauteng as an interim measure to deal with water problems in the province.
Mchunu said Rand Water had assured him that they will do load shifting from the line that is not too busy and redirect to Palmiet pumping station until such that the system recovers and able to supply even high-lying areas that are the badly hit.
“We are going to water shift as an interim measure. Technicians will be monitoring the system 24/7 as we shift water from systems to systems,” Mchunu said.
“Water shifting is not a permanent solution, so we have to do something permanent to address this challenge. I support Joburg Water’s initiative to have a temporary pump station to assist with the turnaround recovery of water shortages.
“Joburg Water will share implementation plans and time frames regarding the development of the sump at the South Hills tower.”
Mchunu met with residents of South Hills, Johannesburg, on Tuesday following water supply problems in the area.
The minister asked residents to conserve water, “I know you will ask me, ‘What water?’ so I will not make this request a loud one, however, when a steady supply of water does flow, I implore that everyone saves water. We are a water-scarce country and every drop counts,” said Mchunu.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
