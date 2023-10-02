Motheo College agrees to repay R38m in unallocated NSFAS funds
SIU calls on other institutions to come forward
A TVET College in Free State has signed an acknowledgement of debt agreement with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for millions of unallocated NSFAS funds meant for students.
Motheo TVET College has agreed to pay R38, 686, 477 back to the NSFAS following the unit's investigation into the funds that the institution could not allocate between 2017 and 2022. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.