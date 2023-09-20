×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspect arrested at hideout after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

20 September 2023 - 11:20
A suspect who went into hiding after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death was arrested weeks after the incident. Stock photo.
A suspect who went into hiding after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death was arrested weeks after the incident. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A man has been arrested at his hideout in the Waterberg district after the fatal stabbing of his 19-year-old girlfriend in Thohoyandou in Limpopo.  

His arrest comes a day after a 32-year-old man was arrested in the same province for allegedly stabbing his 27-year-old girlfriend to death in Millennium Park, Mahwelereng.  

The suspect, 27, was arrested at Mokopane, Mahwelereng Zone 17, by members of the Thohoyandou police task team after receiving information about his hideout in the area. 

The murder occurred on September 3 at Ha-Magidi village in Thohoyandou.  

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police received a complaint about a woman who was fatally stabbed.  

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found members of the emergency medical services attending to a 19-year-old victim who later succumbed to her wounds at the scene.”

Woman stabbed to death after altercation with boyfriend

A 32-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old girlfriend to death with an unknown object after a heated argument in Millennium Park, ...
News
1 day ago

The woman was identified by her next-of-kin.  

“Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased was walking when she met her boyfriend. After a few minutes a community member heard the girlfriend screaming for help after being stabbed with a sharp object, allegedly by the suspect, who fled the scene on foot,” he said.  

The couple had two children and the motive for the murder is unknown, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.  

“A week after the incident, a man was found dead and the identity document of the 27-year-old wanted suspect was found next to the deceased, giving the impression that he was dead. As the investigation continued, it transpired the deceased man had his own ID in his pocket,” said Ledwaba.  

Police found the dead man was not the suspect and continued to track the suspect until his arrest in Mahwelereng.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court soon on a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE

Man gets life for murdering his girlfriend in staged hijacking

Phillip Mpotle, the man who worked with two accomplices to kill his girlfriend Anna Pule in a staged hijacking in 2021 has been sentenced to life ...
News
5 days ago

Limpopo traffic cop nabbed over TUT student’s murder denied bail

A Limpopo traffic officer accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body under a bridge will remain behind bars after being denied bail.
News
3 weeks ago

Man accused of girlfriend’s murder remains in custody after abandoning bail

Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi appeared at Alexander magistrate’s court on Tuesday accused of the murder of his girlfriend Mahlako Malebo Rabalao.
News
4 weeks ago

Ten years in jail for ex-boyfriend who attacked matric pupil with panga

A Mpumalanga man who attacked his ex-girlfriend with a panga, wounding her so severely she was in a coma for 48 hours, has been handed a 10-year jail ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial