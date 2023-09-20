×

South Africa

Water losses after Gauteng treatment plant power lines damaged in storm

By TimesLIVE - 20 September 2023 - 11:02
A power failure at a treatment plant means the loss of 2,000-million litres a day, says Rand Water. File photo.
Image: Chris Van Lennep

Rand Water says several suburbs are affected after the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant's power lines were damaged during a severe thunderstorm around midnight on Tuesday.

Attempts to restart the plant after a power trip revealed faults along the overhead power lines supplying the auxiliary plant.

The power failure means the loss of 2,000-million litres a day, Rand Water said.

“This load reduction has affected all municipalities supplied from Zuikerbosch.”

These include Meredale, Waterval, Klipriviersberg, Klipfontein, Brakfontein, Germiston, Northridge, Haartebeeshoek, Brakpan, Vlakfontein, Selcourt, Wildebeestfontein and Stompiesfontein.

TimesLIVE

