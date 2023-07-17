A KwaZulu-Natal man who shot his eight-week pregnant partner before allegedly putting a tyre around her neck and dousing her with petrol appeared briefly before judge Nkosinathi Chili in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
Sifizo Zungu, 39, is charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances in relation to the death of Nkosikhona Dorcas Zondi, whose body was found near Redlands farm in Eston on August 8 last year.
Zondi, who lived in Othweba near Cato Ridge, was going to pursue a job opportunity before she disappeared.
According to the court indictment, Zungu allegedly picked up Zondi near her residence, drove to Redlands farm and shot her before putting a tyre around her neck and setting her alight.
He fled with her handbag and its contents.
She later succumbed to her wounds.
The postmortem revealed the victims was eight weeks pregnant.
uMgungundlovu social development district director Ntokozo Nala led a group of social workers outside court to create awareness of gender-based violence (GBV).
“It was even more concerning that the victim succumbed where she was trying to seek a job opportunity,” said Nala.
Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said social workers were aware of the challenges faced by individuals and family who lost loved ones to GBV.
She also recognised the “intimidating nature” of the court system which often leaves victims voiceless and marginalised.
“The presence of social workers was also aimed at bridging the gap and providing compassionate support and a lending ear to the victim's family,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Boyfriend appears in court on murder charges after allegedly 'necklacing' pregnant girlfriend
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
TimesLIVE
