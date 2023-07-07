A North West court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to 25 years behind bars for the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend.
Nkosiyazi Zibambele was slapped with the hefty jail term by the Tlhabane regional court on Monday.
North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said: “It is alleged Zibambele and Mdingi were at a shebeen in Sondela informal settlement outside Rustenburg in October 2021 when the latter asked for a beer from another man.
“The accused got agitated, drew a knife and stabbed the girlfriend several times. The girlfriend was taken to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her wounds. Police were informed and Zibambele was traced, arrested and charged with murder.”
Zibambele appeared in court and was given bail but absconded. He was rearrested and had his bail revoked, resulting in him remaining behind bars until his trial concluded.
TimesLIVE
North West man handed hefty jail term for fatal stabbing of girlfriend
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
