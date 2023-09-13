×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ipid investigates three cops for dragging man with police van

Horrific incident caught on video

13 September 2023 - 14:14
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The police watchdog is investigating a case of a Cape Town man who was left with head and body injuries after he was handcuffed to a police van and dragged down the street. 

The horrific incident was caught on video with Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu saying it happened at about 6pm on Friday.

In the footage, two police officers are seen outside the van with Milosh Basson of Kensington handcuffed to the back.

A few residents are heard shouting while he is standing next to two officers, one who is locking one of the doors.

Raburabu said: “Ipid is aware of the case and appointed investigators to deal with the matter. Preliminary investigations indicate that three members will be investigated. Investigation is still at an infancy stage.”

Police in the Western Cape said they were aware of the incident.

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

Trial of police officers accused of killing man in custody in 2019 begins

The trial of six police officers accused of the murder of a man in police cells in October 2019 began this month in the high court in Johannesburg.
News
3 weeks ago

We will support CPFs in the fight against crime if police are unable to do so, says DA

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is calling for more community and civic society involvement in the fight against crime in the province.
News
2 weeks ago

Ipid closes in on Gauteng 'cops behaving badly'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate in Gauteng this week reported at least three police officers who have been charged for a string of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ipid investigating my assault complaint but no outcome yet: Mthokozisi Thwala

Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala told the Pretoria high court he had opened a case against two police officers after he was ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail