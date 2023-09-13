Ipid investigates three cops for dragging man with police van

The police watchdog is investigating a case of a Cape Town man who was left with head and body injuries after he was handcuffed to a police van and dragged down the street.
The horrific incident was caught on video with Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu saying it happened at about 6pm on Friday.
In the footage, two police officers are seen outside the van with Milosh Basson of Kensington handcuffed to the back.
A few residents are heard shouting while he is standing next to two officers, one who is locking one of the doors.
Raburabu said: “Ipid is aware of the case and appointed investigators to deal with the matter. Preliminary investigations indicate that three members will be investigated. Investigation is still at an infancy stage.”
Police in the Western Cape said they were aware of the incident.
