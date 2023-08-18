“After being apprehended, the first suspect gave up his accomplice and a description of the getaway vehicle [he was believed to have been travelling in]. A manhunt ensued until the second suspect was apprehended in Fochville.”
Ipid closes in on Gauteng 'cops behaving badly'
Image: Elvis Ntombela
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in Gauteng this week reported at least three police officers who have been charged for a string of crimes.
The first two are from SAPS in Bekkersdal and Fochville.
Ipid said the two sergeants were allegedly implicated in the robbery of two victims and made off with cash and cellphones. “They also allegedly set a car on fire in Bekkersdal before escaping from the scene of crime on foot.”
Members of the community gave chase.
“The police were also called where one suspect was apprehended and questioned.”
The officer is alleged to have been shooting at police and community members as he attempted to flee.
Two police officers injured in a shoot-out with gangsters over confiscated booze
“After being apprehended, the first suspect gave up his accomplice and a description of the getaway vehicle [he was believed to have been travelling in]. A manhunt ensued until the second suspect was apprehended in Fochville.”
The two police officers are to appear in the Westonaria magistrate's court on Monday.
Meanwhile, a police commander from Benoni is to appear in court for corruption, fraud and contravention of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) on Monday.
Ipid said the 53-year-old officer is attached to Benoni SAPS mechanical school.
“This follows his alleged involvement in the testing of a child of one of the generals in the SAPS for a learner's licence. The child is not an employee of the SAPS that he could be tested at the institution as required by the NRTA.
“It is further alleged the colonel was tested for a motorbike learner’s licence and failed twice, then he influenced the examiner to let him pass in exchange for her to be promoted. The examiner let the colonel pass the test for fear of reprisal and disadvantage when she applies for the promotions in the future.”
Ipid recommended disciplinary steps be taken against the colonel.
“He has already been slapped with a one-month salary suspension.”
