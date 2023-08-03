He said he was fetched on January 12 2019 by Buthelezi and Makhubo from Durban for an identity parade in Pretoria.
Ipid investigating my assault complaint but no outcome yet: Mthokozisi Thwala
Image: Antonio Muchave
Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala told the Pretoria high court he had opened a case against two police officers after he was allegedly tortured in an attempt to force him to confess to murdering the footballer.
Thwala told the court he filed the complaint against Lt-Col Joyce Buthelezi and W/O Meshack Makhubo.
“At that time it was taken to Ipid [the Independent Police Investigative Directorate].
“Ipid came once at my workplace to take statements. They were also shocked when I was telling them what happened. They said they would investigate the matter. But up until now nothing has happened.”
Thwala said when his lawyer tried to follow up on the matter last year, they were told the matter had been given to another investigating officer.
I jumped into Khumalo’s neighbours yard – Thwala
He is a witness in the trial of five men accused of Meyiwa's murder, and was among those in the Vosloorus home in October 2014 when the goalkeeper sustained a fatal gunshot wound during an alleged botched robbery.
He said he was fetched on January 12 2019 by Buthelezi and Makhubo from Durban for an identity parade in Pretoria.
Thwala said when they arrived at police offices, he was placed in what he identified as Buthelezi’s office. Thwala said he got there at about 10.10pm. “When I asked her about the ID parade, she said it will happen,” he said.
He told the court Buthelezi later left the office, claiming she was going to prepare for the identity parade. After Buthelezi left, two men entered the office. Thwala told the court he was assaulted for about six hours by the men, who kept saying he killed Meyiwa.
Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They have pleaded not guilty.
Defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele is on Thursday cross-examining Thwala.
