A 58-year-old man was shot and wounded during an alleged scuffle with Limpopo police while officers were responding to a domestic dispute.
The incident happened in Naboomspruit in the Waterberg district on Saturday at around 8pm.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "Police received a complaint from the victim of a domestic violence-related incident at Mokgoopong Extension 8. They swiftly responded but the suspect was not found at the scene.
"Later on the suspect, who had violated a protection order, arrived and [allegedly] started attacking the police while resisting arrest.
"He was shot and wounded during the scuffle.
"Members of the community mobilised and surrounded police and emergency medical services personnel and threw stones at the police vehicle."
A case of malicious damage to property has been opened.
The injured suspect was taken to hospital for medical attention and he remains under police guard.
Ledwaba said: "He will make his court appearance as soon as he is discharged from hospital.
"The [shooting] has been reported to the independent Police Investigative Directoratefor further investigations."
TimesLIVE
Man shot as cops come under attack while responding to domestic dispute
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A 58-year-old man was shot and wounded during an alleged scuffle with Limpopo police while officers were responding to a domestic dispute.
The incident happened in Naboomspruit in the Waterberg district on Saturday at around 8pm.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "Police received a complaint from the victim of a domestic violence-related incident at Mokgoopong Extension 8. They swiftly responded but the suspect was not found at the scene.
"Later on the suspect, who had violated a protection order, arrived and [allegedly] started attacking the police while resisting arrest.
"He was shot and wounded during the scuffle.
"Members of the community mobilised and surrounded police and emergency medical services personnel and threw stones at the police vehicle."
A case of malicious damage to property has been opened.
The injured suspect was taken to hospital for medical attention and he remains under police guard.
Ledwaba said: "He will make his court appearance as soon as he is discharged from hospital.
"The [shooting] has been reported to the independent Police Investigative Directoratefor further investigations."
TimesLIVE
Elderly KZN woman 'shot during domestic dispute with husband'
DJ Maphorisa, Thuli Phongolo break silence on assault case
'I'm a victim of domestic abuse,' claims alleged international kidnapping kingpin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos