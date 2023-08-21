×

South Africa

Man shot as cops come under attack while responding to domestic dispute

21 August 2023 - 09:49
Police allegedly shot a man accused of domestic violence during a scuffle. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A 58-year-old man was shot and wounded during an alleged scuffle with Limpopo police while officers were responding to a domestic dispute.

The incident happened in Naboomspruit in the Waterberg district on Saturday at around 8pm.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "Police received a complaint from the victim of a domestic violence-related incident at Mokgoopong Extension 8. They swiftly responded but the suspect was not found at the scene.

"Later on the suspect, who had violated a protection order, arrived and [allegedly] started attacking the police while resisting arrest.

"He was shot and wounded during the scuffle.

"Members of the community mobilised and surrounded police and emergency medical services personnel and threw stones at the police vehicle."

A case of malicious damage to property has been opened.

The injured suspect was taken to hospital for medical attention and he remains under police guard.

Ledwaba said: "He will make his court appearance as soon as he is discharged from  hospital.

"The [shooting] has been reported to the independent Police Investigative Directoratefor further investigations."

