Koopman's win helped soothe Mtolo's pain over 'lost' award

No one fully understands how hard it hurt Vusi Mtolo to miss out on winning Boxing SA 2023 Trainer of the Year Award in Durban in June, until you speak to the 50-year-old former amateur boxer from Clermont in Durban.
He poured his heart out to Sowetan yesterday, during the interview that was meant to get his reaction after helping Shervontaigh Koopman retain the SA junior middleweight belt against tough-as-nails Brandon Thysse two weekends ago.
Koopman was the underdog going into that shoot-out at Emperors Palace. But the champion gave such a commanding performance that he left Thysse’s s trainer Damien Durandt with no option but to intervene going into the ninth round.
“I feel honoured by his [Koopman] win because when your are up against Damien, you are up against a dangerous young veteran who has got too much experience,” said Mtolo yesterday.
“I make sure that I go into the fight against him more than fully prepared; I also drum the importance of commitment to a boxer million times.
“Luckily with Koopman, I have his father Charlton assisting me in the gym with fitness. Koopman is a boy who works very hard and a good listener. His win made me realise how great God is.
“A lot was at stake for me personally and I now feel like I hit the jackpot. People don’t know the harm caused when I lost [in winning] the award. I was deeply hurt. I deserved that award.” Mtolo deserved it, but it was won by newcomer Khangelani Jack.
“People don’t know how important that award was to me,” Mtolo said. “It was going to help me to be listened to when I knock on doors to the corporate world for assistance because I want to open my own gym.”
Mtolo trains fighters at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy In Edenvale. Before then Mtolo had spent 10 years assisting Colin Nathan.
“I am getting old and I need to have my own thing, where my sons can come and assist. My gym will be untouchable. So that award was going to change my life,” said the father of five boys. “But I will soldier on, and with Koopman’s father assisting me, we will go places.”
In his parting shot, Mtolo warned: “Trainers must hold it tight if they are to face my fighters because I talk, walk, eat, sleep and dream boxing.”
Koopman's win helped soothe Mtolo's pain over 'lost' award
Trainer admits he was hurt at losing out to newcomer Jack
Image: James Gradidge
