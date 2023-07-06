He said when police were alerted to the incident, they launched an investigation to identify the victims and the officers and to determine the circumstances that led to it.
“I can confirm those members have been identified and are being subjected to our internal processes in line with our discipline regulations and labour relations prescripts,” Masemola said.
He added they have also identified and traced the victims and confirmed a criminal case has been opened and is under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
“Thus far, eight members have been issued with suspension notices and temporarily removed from their posts pending the outcome of our investigation.
“SAPS does not condone such behaviour. No amount of provocation can justify or validate what we saw on the video clip, pending the outcome of the investigations,” said Masemola
He added they follow a stringent process to identify members who should be protecting their principals, “so for those members to have conducted themselves in such a manner is quite concerning”.
Eight cops linked to VIP protection assault suspended
Image: Ntswe Mokoena
The eight members of the police VIP protection unit seen in video footage of the assault on motorists on the N1 in Johannesburg have been suspended.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed the suspension on Thursday.
He was updating media on progress in police nationwide high-density operations named Operation Shanela.
“As we wrap up this briefing, it is important that we apprise the nation of the incident on Sunday that involved members from our protection and security service, commonly referred to as VIP protection.”
Image: Twitter Screenshot
Mashatile’s VIP officers face suspension over road rage incident
Police would co-operate with the Ipid investigation and ensure internal processes are not compromised, he said.
“The SAPS has clear instructions on the role of VIP protectors whose mandate is to ensure an integrated protection service is rendered to individuals identified as VIPs.”
Protection of VIPs is provided for in the policy on protection packages.
The policy is in accordance with the 2014 cabinet memorandum. In executing their duties, close protection officers must at all times portray professionalism, discipline, politeness, enthusiasm and high ethical conduct, prioritising the safety of their principals.
TimesLIVE
