Slain metro police officer was 'committed to fighting crime' - family

Two months ago slain metro police officer Sibusiso Zikalala welcomed a baby into the world.
Little did his family know that a few weeks later, the 38-year-old officer would be gunned down, leaving the child and three siblings aged eight, 10 and 14 behind.
Zikalala, a Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer, died in a hail of bullets outside a night club in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Monday.
He was a constable who had been in the service for 16 years and was off-duty at the time of the incident.
It was caught on video where two men can be seen having an altercation.
In the video, Zikalala can be seen brandishing a gun and threatening to assault a man who is in a vehicle.
He is then seen pulling a man out of the car and as the altercation continues, several gunshots can be heard.
Zikalala then falls to the ground.
His uncle Jefferey Zikalala told Sowetan that his nephew was committed to fighting crime and was not an aggressive person.
“I didn’t watch most of these videos but the bit that I saw was nothing like my nephew. Sibusiso was very polite but energetic. He was loud and always on a crime-solving mission.
“I have never seen him that angry. Something must have happened to him to get that angry and we want to know what that is.
“The person displayed in that video was not the person we knew,” he said.
Jefferey said he received a call just after 2am on Monday from one of his nephews who told him Sibusiso had been killed in Braamfontein.
“I automatically assumed he was on duty and had come under fire during his undercover missions. I then rushed to the scene and I was told by police on the scene that there was an altercation and a police officer was involved.
“I was so confused. I still am because I don’t know where it all started. I am hoping Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] will help us get some answers,” he said.
He described Zikalala as a jolly, kind and friendly person.
Zikalala’s cousin who asked not to be named due to her occupation, said the family wanted answers.
“If you watch the video you will see that the white car is blocking Sibusiso’s grey car...we just want to understand what led to that moment. This fight started somewhere,” she said.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said Zikalala had served the department well.
"He was working in the K9 unit where they deal with high-profile cases which involve syndicates and drug-related matters. He did his best to serve the residents of Johannesburg with dedication. We are saddened by his passing.
Fihla said he could not comment on the incident as investigations are taking place.
An officer who worked closely with Zikalala and spoke at the memorial service yesterday said he was a brave, passionate and stubborn policeman who was dedicated to his work.
Identified as Zingi, the colleague said: “He was passionate about this job — so much so that we could miss breakfast and lunch on the shift because he was so focused on the assignment.
“There were times where we would be at Zola [Soweto] and when I would be worried about my safety.”
– Additional reporting TimesLIVE
