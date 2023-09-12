×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema in court

By timeslive - 12 September 2023 - 15:01

EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London regional court on Tuesday to face a charge of discharging a firearm in public.

TimesLIVE

SCA to hear AfriForum’s ‘Kill the Boer’ appeal next month after Malema sings it again

The Supreme Court of Appeal will sit on September 4 for the appeal against the Equality Court’s finding that the EFF’s singing of “Kill the Boer” was ...
News
1 month ago

Public servants ask SAHRC to step in at KZN hospital affected by water cuts

The Public Servants Association in KwaZulu-Natal has asked the SA Human Rights Commission to urgently intervene in water shortages affecting ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral