EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London regional court on Tuesday to face a charge of discharging a firearm in public.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema in court
EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London regional court on Tuesday to face a charge of discharging a firearm in public.
TimesLIVE
SCA to hear AfriForum’s ‘Kill the Boer’ appeal next month after Malema sings it again
Public servants ask SAHRC to step in at KZN hospital affected by water cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos