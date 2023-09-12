Mkhwebane was suspended from her position in June last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa, while parliament’s conclusion of the impeachment took more than a year.
The parliament’s resolution to remove Mkhwebane has been referred to Ramaphosa to make further pronouncements on the matter.
Mkhwebane's removal resolution is expected to be challenged in court as she has publicly contested the inquiry proceedings, saying they were not “fair” and did not “allow” her to answer some allegations against her.
A week before Mkhwebane's impeachment she caused a stir when she wanted to return to her office in Hillcrest Office Park but was not allowed inside the office buildings.
Mkhwebane blamed her deputy, acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, for being refused entry to the public protector's office.
“I think deputy public protector [Gcaleka] exposed herself. She has also exposed what I was saying, that [it is] as if she is working with these persecutors. She should have allowed the president to deal with this matter,” she said.
‘Majority vote to remove me should’ve been for land expropriation’: Mkhwebane reacts to her removal from office
Busisiwe Mkhwebane seems unimpressed by the 79.5% of MPs who voted for her removal as the head of public protector office on Monday, taking aim at them by pointing out issues they “should have” used their majority vote on.
Parliament voted in support of the section 194 inquiry report that recommended the removal of Mkhwebane based on its findings of misconduct and incompetence. The inquiry probed Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
“This 2/3 majority vote to remove me should have been for expropriation of land or change the mandate of the Sarb [South African Bank Reserve],” Mkhwebane posted on her social media platform in response to her ouster.
