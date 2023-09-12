×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Pretoria killer husband sentenced to life behind bars

By TimesLIVE - 12 September 2023 - 18:53
A man who killed his wife following a fight at their home in Atteridgeville in November 2021 has been sentenced to life. Stock photo.
A man who killed his wife following a fight at their home in Atteridgeville in November 2021 has been sentenced to life. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday sentenced Christhappy Foster Maluleke to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his 33-year-old wife, Rirhandzu Life Shisana. 

The court said it found no compelling circumstances to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life, adding communities were tired of crimes against women and children.

In the early hours of November 22 2021, Maluleke, 41, and his wife were having an argument that led to a physical fight at their home in Atteridgeville, a township west of Pretoria.

‘Devilsdorp killer’ John Barnard dies in prison of ‘natural causes’

John Barnard, one of the six members of a religious fringe group from Krugersdorp linked to grisly murders, has died in prison.
News
1 week ago

“During their fight, the deceased succumbed to injuries and died on the scene, and when Maluleke realised that his wife had died, he laid her on the bed, covered her body with a blanket and fled the scene,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

He was arrested the day of the murder after he informed the police of his crime. 

Maluleke pleaded guilty and alleged the incident was self-defence. 

“Through his legal representative, he asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, as he has three minor children.” 

KZN ANC councillor's alleged killers abandon bail

Three KwaZulu-Natal men charged with the murder of a Msunduzi municipality councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize, 45, abandoned their bail application on ...
News
1 week ago

However, the prosecutor David Molokomme said the deceased expected Maluleke to protect her, instead he killed her and left her loved ones with permanent trauma.

Judge Papi Masopa agreed with the state and said Maluleke did not respect the deceased’s right to life when killing her. He said Maluleke was not remorseful as he did not ask for forgiveness from the family and community.   

TimesLIVE

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral