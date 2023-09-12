Pretoria killer husband sentenced to life behind bars

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday sentenced Christhappy Foster Maluleke to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his 33-year-old wife, Rirhandzu Life Shisana.

The court said it found no compelling circumstances to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life, adding communities were tired of crimes against women and children.

In the early hours of November 22 2021, Maluleke, 41, and his wife were having an argument that led to a physical fight at their home in Atteridgeville, a township west of Pretoria.